Trump Orders Piles Of Fast Food For College Football Champions, Becomes A Meme

On Monday night, President Donald Trump hosted the Clemson Tigers, the recent Division I college football champions, at the White House to congratulate them on their athletic success. Due to the government shutdown, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters, Trump had to pay for the football players' meal out of pocket — and he spared no expense, ordering piles upon piles of... hamburgers from McDonald's, Wendy's and Burger King?
It was an unusual meal for presidential guests, and one picture in particular of Trump doing a two-handed wave in front of the heaps of fast-food sandwiches seemed to perfectly capture the sheer absurdity of the moment.
The photo inspired some pretty solid jokes on Twitter.
As he is wont to do, the president managed to take back the conversation from these Twitter jokesters this morning by tweeting about the dinner and badly mangling the spelling of "hamburgers":
We're sure this is exactly how the Clemson Tigers imagined their night at the White House going.