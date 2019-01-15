Trump Orders Piles Of Fast Food For College Football Champions, Becomes A Meme

​On Monday night, President Donald Trump hosted the Clemson Tigers, the recent Division I college football champions, at the White House to congratulate them on their athletic success. Due to the government shutdown, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters, Trump had to pay for the football players' meal out of pocket — and he spared no expense, ordering piles upon piles of... hamburgers from McDonald's, Wendy's and Burger King?

It was an unusual meal for presidential guests, and one picture in particular of Trump doing a two-handed wave in front of the heaps of fast-food sandwiches seemed to perfectly capture the sheer absurdity of the moment.

Incredible photo pic.twitter.com/HunarFQriO — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) January 15, 2019

The photo inspired some pretty solid jokes on Twitter.

PRESIDENT BIG BOY

coming this fall on NBC pic.twitter.com/kpwpJensoH — Rob Rousseau (@robrousseau) January 15, 2019

They sure added a lot of burgers to The Shining. pic.twitter.com/2YKPXtOxjV — Kashana (@kashanacauley) January 15, 2019

This is the news photo that would make a returning time traveler realize they fucked something up pic.twitter.com/DwKe35Uicm — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) January 15, 2019

i just watched the fyre festival doc and then opened twitter and this was the first image i saw and the transition, i must say, was flawless pic.twitter.com/p0EUFtciuh — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) January 15, 2019

As he is wont to do, the president managed to take back the conversation from these Twitter jokesters this morning by tweeting about the dinner and badly mangling the spelling of "hamburgers":

Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House. Because of the Shutdown I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamberders etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2019

We're sure this is exactly how the Clemson Tigers imagined their night at the White House going.