Get Lost In These Brilliant And Perfect Looping Animations

These nothing that relaxes the ol' cerebellum like an endlessly looping image that's both perfectly satisfying and satisfyingly perfect.

That's exactly what we have here courtesy of Thomas Hooper, a developer for Last.fm and an absolutely rockstar with looping GIFs. Look at this endlessly fractal-ing face animation:





Incredible. And there's more. Hooper chronicles all of his stellar animations in a Twitter moment. They are all fantastic, but below are some of our favs.





I barely understand this pic.twitter.com/UxtolCNKmC — Thomas Hooper (@tdhooper) January 12, 2019





I have a new but very boring backpack that might get decorated with this pic.twitter.com/v6lItetKHo — Thomas Hooper (@tdhooper) August 8, 2018





Depth of field, 20 samples, not realtime! pic.twitter.com/m16g97urwX — Thomas Hooper (@tdhooper) August 13, 2017





Here's a reissue of Eternal Commute, without the Nova graff pic.twitter.com/foT6Qg6KUu — Thomas Hooper (@tdhooper) December 17, 2018









These are so amazing that even the glitched-out mistake GIFs are enthralling. Look at this:

Found this gorgeous glitch effect while working on that one, this is what happens if you increment time by a small amount inside your raymarch loop. pic.twitter.com/19cyRob44j — Thomas Hooper (@tdhooper) April 8, 2018





So cool. Anyway, for more perfectly-looping pieces of art, follow Thomas Hooper on Twitter.