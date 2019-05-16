Get Lost In These Brilliant And Perfect Looping Animations

These nothing that relaxes the ol' cerebellum like an endlessly looping image that's both perfectly satisfying and satisfyingly perfect.
That's exactly what we have here courtesy of Thomas Hooper, a developer for Last.fm and an absolutely rockstar with looping GIFs. Look at this endlessly fractal-ing face animation:
Incredible. And there's more. Hooper chronicles all of his stellar animations in a Twitter moment. They are all fantastic, but below are some of our favs.
These are so amazing that even the glitched-out mistake GIFs are enthralling. Look at this:
So cool. Anyway, for more perfectly-looping pieces of art, follow Thomas Hooper on Twitter.