The Gap Between Your Fridge And Counter Is No Longer Just For Dropping Spatulas Into

Ideally, our homes would be as space-effective as one of those example apartments inside an Ikea showroom. Notice how the doors and windows are always in logical spots and there’s never a radiator where the couch should go? The reality is, most apartments and houses have awkward spaces that are generally just wasted square footage. Finally someone is addressing one of those spaces — and it’s not Ikea.

It’s a rolling tower of shelves made by Japanese home goods company Yamazaki and it renders functional that half-foot wide space between the fridge and counter, between the washer and dryer, between the sink and tub. It’s made from sturdy steel and wood and comes with three shelves with guardrails to keep stuff from tumbling off, plus locking casters to keep the cart put. Pull it out to get at what you need and roll it away when you’re done.​





[Buy]