Small, Loose, Tangly Things Are Finally Done Being Crazy-Making

Our devices and tablets and bits of tech keep us connected. But all the cords and plugs and buds that connect them to power, to us, to each other can verge into serious rat nest territory quickly. Unless tamed. This Tech Pouch is exactly the wrangler you need. Made by pack and camera bag company Peak Design, the pouch is weather-ready with water-resistant 200D nylon and waterproof zips. The padded exterior keeps everything you put in it safe and sound.

Inside, there are pockets for all the little things in your life — batteries, wall adapters, earbuds, SD cards, passports, cords, lip balm, sunglasses, et cetera. The elastic accessory loops and origami-style pockets keep everything organized and easy to find while the external handle lets you palm the bag so you can get at your stuff without accidently dumping everything everywhere. Take it with and revel in the feeling of tamed tech.​





[Buy it]





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.​​​​

