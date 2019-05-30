Grill Up Some Skewers For Your Peeps Without Getting Up From The Table

Those committed to grilling have always found a way to grill. People with tiny outdoor spaces have long been served by compact grills that do an impressive job of cooking with fire in a small amount of space. But most of those grills tend to be squat, black and arrayed with wire appendages and vents. They are little appliances that favor function over form. So now we turn to a Danish company to combine the utility of a tiny tabletop grill with sleek, tabletop-worthy aesthetics.

Made by Eva Solo, a family company based out of Copenhagen, the Table Grill is a white porcelain crucible on the outside with a heat shield plus stainless steel grates and bowls inside where the heat happens. All pieces separate for easy cleaning and the grill stands on a bamboo base to keep the heat off your table. At just under twelve inches across and standing just over six inches tall, it’s a sweet little (lidless) charcoal grill for cooking up shrimp skewers, veggie kabobs and burgers right on your tabletop.





