​Liverpool beat Tottenham in the Champions League final for their sixth European Cup but most of the attention came from Kinsey Wolanski, the girlfriend of YouTube prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who interrupted the game by running onto the field in a leotard with the name of Zdorovetskiy's brand. It was quite the spectacle.





Zdorovetskiy was at the game in disguise and cheered on his girlfriend from the stands.