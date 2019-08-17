Stephen Colbert's Perspective On Grief Brings Anderson Cooper To Tears During Powerful Interview

​During a poignant interview on CNN's AC360, Stephen Colbert spoke candidly with Anderson Cooper about his experience dealing with grief and moved the anchorman to tears. Colbert lost his two brothers and his father in a tragic plane crash in 1974 when he was just 10-years-old. Cooper asked Colbert how he learned to cope with such a loss.

"It's a gift to exist, and with existence comes suffering," Colbert revealed. "There’s no escaping that. I don’t want it to have happened. I want it to not have happened, but if you are grateful for your life, which I think is a positive thing to do, not everybody is, and I am not always but it's the most positive thing to do—then you have to be grateful for all of it. You can't pick and choose what you're grateful for." Watch below:







You said "what punishment of gods are not gifts. Do you really believe that?" @andersoncooper, choking back tears, asks Stephen Colbert, as they discuss grief.



"Yes," replies the comedian. "It's a gift to exist and with existence comes suffering. There's no escaping that." pic.twitter.com/p5rUUhZKxq — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) August 16, 2019

