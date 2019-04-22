Leaked Video Claims To Show SpaceX's Dragon Spacecraft's Crew Capsule Exploding During Testing

A Saturday test of the crew capsule for SpaceX's Crew Dragon ​spacecraft failed due to an "anomaly," according to SpaceX. We have very few details beyond that, but an unverified video posted to Twitter by @Astronut099 — who claims to work at Kennedy Space Center, where the failed test took place — and spotted by Business Insider may give us some more insight. In short, if the video is real, the capsule exploded:

SpaceX refused to comment on the video, and while its veracity is unconfirmed, photos from Florida Today indicate that whatever did happen at the test site was fairly serious:



Photos: SpaceX Crew Dragon anomaly at Cape Canaveral AFS https://t.co/RUtklf4iLS — Florida Today (@Florida_Today) April 20, 2019

