Leaked Video Claims To Show SpaceX's Dragon Spacecraft's Crew Capsule Exploding During Testing

A Saturday test of the crew capsule for SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft failed due to an "anomaly," according to SpaceX. We have very few details beyond that, but an unverified video posted to Twitter by @Astronut099 — who claims to work at Kennedy Space Center, where the failed test took place — and spotted by Business Insider may give us some more insight. In short, if the video is real, the capsule exploded:
SpaceX refused to comment on the video, and while its veracity is unconfirmed, photos from Florida Today indicate that whatever did happen at the test site was fairly serious:
