Mechanical Keyboards Are Back And This One Brought Some Style With It

​Hemingway, Twain, Cormac McCarthy — typewriter users every one. Nobody’s saying a typewriter will make you a legendary novelist, but maybe there’s something of substance to the clack and feel of the original word processor. Here’s something that hits in the middle of technology and vintage appeal.

The Retro Keyboard by AZIO is a bluetooth peripheral, compatible with both Macs and PCs (including swappable keys to get the layout right). The look of the keys is pure Underwood and the keyboard face is either genuine walnut or pebbled leather. But it’s not just about the looks. While it will certainly get noticed by anyone who sees it, what you’ll probably appreciate most is the way it functions.

Like many higher-end keyboards out there now, this one returns to mechanical keys. An actual, physical switch goes off when you depress a key. The response is quicker and there’s far less mashing required than with your usual modern keyboard. Plus there’s a satisfying clack, almost certain to inspire A Farewell to Huckleberry and the Pretty Horses.





