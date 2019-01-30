AS ALWAYS, WE DON'T DESERVE DOGS

The Closeness Of Different Kinds Of Relationships Over Time, Delightfully Visualized

If there's one thing everyone can agree on about relationships, it's that they're complicated. Friendships, romantic relationships and familial relationships can feel close one year and distant the next — or sometimes both at the same time. Cartoonist and writer Olivia de Recat went viral recently with an visualization of the closeness of different kinds of relationships over time, from siblings and parents to one-night stands and friends with benefits. (Be sure to toggle to the second part of the visualization.)

Closeness lines over time

All the graphs are great and true, but it's the last drawing that really lands. If you have a dog, go give her a head-pat and call her a good girl right now, because she's going to be the most committed relationship of your life.

