​One of the most important people on the sideline for the Super Bowl-bound Los Angeles Rams is not a player or a coach: it's Ted Rath, who stands behind head coach Sean McVay and pulls him out of the way when he ventures too far onto the field or into the path of the officials — thus preventing penalties. It seems like something from the Onion, but it is, in fact, quite real:

