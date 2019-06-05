The Most Sold Plug-In Electric Vehicles In The US From 2010 To 2019, Visualized

The competition between Tesla, Chevrolet and Nissan in terms of plug-in electric vehicle sales for the past few years has been much closer than we envisioned.



Using data from InsideEVs, Flourish user Mokuzai put together a graph that shows the sales numbers of different plug-in EVs in the US from December 2010 to April this year:

It's a bit of a dizzying race, but you can see that after 2017, the race between the Chevrolet Volt, Nissan LEAF and Tesla Model S became much tighter. The Chevy Volt was still in the lead, but LEAF and Model S were never too far behind.

After 2019 though, Tesla Model 3 quickly leaped to the top of the charts, surpassing not only the Chevy Volt, but also the company's own Model S. It's currently the most sold plug-in EV in the states, according to ​Mokuzai's data viz, with sales reaching 174,021 in April. Volt is currently in second place, with sales numbers totaling 155,069.

[Via Flourish]