INDUSTRY PLANT

The Newest 'Super Smash Bros' Character Already Has Its Own Hilarious Easter Egg

​A new challenger approached the "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" roster today: Piranha Plant.

The giant carnivorous plant, which debuted in "Super Mario Bros." in 1984, already has its own hilarious Palutena's Guidance Easter Egg. It looks like this:

 


According to the YouTube channel GameXplain, it's fairly easy to achieve this yourself. Start a 1-on-1 battle between Pit and Piranha Plant on the Palutena's Temple stage. While controlling Pit, tap the "down" button on the directional pad to do Pit's down taunt, and sit back and watch it go.


[via Twitter Moments]

Joey Cosco is Digg's Social and Branded Content Editor

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
EVERYONE'S FETISH IS A SAFE SPACE

6 diggs
Over the past decade, Fetlife.com has amassed a community of over 7 million people with a seemingly simple mission: a place for folks to talk about their sexual desires in an open, healthy environment online. And that, for better or worse, comes down to one man: John Baku.
PICKED BY DIGG'S EDITORS

5 diggs
Here at Digg, we spend a lot of time digging through the web to find the best long reads out there, so you can spend your time reading instead of searching. These are our favorites from January.