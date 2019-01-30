The Newest 'Super Smash Bros' Character Already Has Its Own Hilarious Easter Egg

​A new challenger approached the "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" roster today: Piranha Plant.

The giant carnivorous plant, which debuted in "Super Mario Bros." in 1984, already has its own hilarious Palutena's Guidance Easter Egg. It looks like this:

Piranha Plant has their own Palutena's Guidance easter egg and it's basically the bit from Forrest Gump where Bubba names all the shrimp he can think of pic.twitter.com/cv5c5XBqgG — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) January 30, 2019





According to the YouTube channel GameXplain, it's fairly easy to achieve this yourself. Start a 1-on-1 battle between Pit and Piranha Plant on the Palutena's Temple stage. While controlling Pit, tap the "down" button on the directional pad to do Pit's down taunt, and sit back and watch it go.





[via Twitter Moments]