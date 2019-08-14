Get On That Kayak, Board That Boat, Stand Up And Paddle — This Bag Will Keep Your S'mores And PJs Dry

​Yeah, we know. We talk a lot about bags and packs and duffles here. That’s because somewhere out there is the perfect bag and we want you to find it. Because of the implication. Owning the right bag that holds the right amount of stuff in the right way implies that you’re always ready to get going, get gone, travel well, and be prepared when you get there, which is a beautiful thing. In that spirit of adventure, here’s this Dry Duffel from Otterbox. Holding an impressive 70 liters of gear, the Yampa 70 will keep all of that gear as dry as the moment you packed it up.

With waterproof seams and zippers and a TPU-coated nylon shell, the bag is waterproof and UV-, puncture- and abrasion-resistant. The shell is lined in a low-density foam to protect your stuff and the interior pockets keep it all organized. The ingenious fold over opening not only keeps the wet out, it can be flapped over and secured in two directions — one exposing straps for backpack carry and the other hiding the straps so you can carry it by the handle and check it as luggage. Maybe where you’re going involves water or maybe you just don’t know — this bag will handle it either way.





