We're Not Telling You How To Dress But Here’s An Entire Outfit A Guy Could Wear When Summer Turns Into Fall

​In the heat of summer, we’re all certain the season will never end. But it usually does. Here’s an easy set of duds for a guy to wear when a hint of chill fills the air. Casual, rugged, free of frills, this all-purpose outfit will take you on a jaunt through the woods or a weekend working in the garage.

Rugged and effective at keeping the sun off, this Wanderer hat from Tilley stays on in the wind with front and back cords and wicks sweat with the Hydrofil sweatband. With a classic cut from cotton duck with an enzyme wash that makes it look well worn, this hat doesn’t announce itself, it just does it’s job.

[Buy]

Inspired by workwear, this made-in-the-US Bedford Camp shirt looks like you’ve been wearing it while woodworking in your garage since the aughts. The durable fabric is akin to soft-washed canvas and the quality construction and attention to detail make this an overshirt you’ll still have ten years from now.

[Buy]

34 Heritage makes jeans for men. That’s all they do, so they do it well. Their focus is on the big three — fit, style and comfort. These Charisma Classics aren’t trying to be your bar crawl skinny jeans, they’re a straight-legged, get the job done in comfort kind of thing.

[Buy]

The iconic work boot maker, Red Wing makes its Heritage Collection in the US. The style and craftsmanship harken back to the boots the company made in the early part of last century for miners and oil field workers. These factory seconds have minor and mostly unnoticeable flaws and will run you far less coin than usual.

[Buy]





