Drumming Your Fingers On The Table Doesn't Mean You're Bored. It Means You're Writing Your Screenplay

​If you’re not quite ready for biohacking implants, consider wearable devices your gateway tech. Tap Strap looks like sci-fi brass knuckles and wirelessly replaces two of your peripherals at once. Tap your fingers on just about any surface and you’ll type letters, numbers and symbols. Rest the thumb ring on a surface and Tap Strap takes on mouse duties, complete with left- and right-clicking and drag and drop functions. Compatible with nearly every Bluetooth-enabled device that takes input from keyboards and mice, you can wiggle your fingers to interface with your laptop, smart TV, phone, VR and so on.

Forget Qwerty and Dvorak. With Tap Strap, you’ll type letters through combinations of finger taps. More common letters have easier combos, like a single tap of your index finger for “E” or an index plus middle finger tap for “T.” Nearly every key on a standard keyboard is represented through a tap combo, and you can even customize your tapping input. Like everything that requires a bit of learning, the best way to learn to “tap” is through play. Tap Strap’s Tap App includes TapGenius, a game that teaches you how the alphabet works in your new tap-enabled world.





