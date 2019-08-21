DIGG PICKS

This Peak Design Dopp Kit Gives Your Toothbrush The Same Consideration As Your Mirrorless Camera

Crowdfunded Peak Design is known for coming up with protective, innovative ways to carry your most precious stuff, like photography gear and other technical devices. When they decided to put their skills towards making a dopp kit, they came up with a damn fine place to put your razor and toothbrush. It’s designed so the Wash Pouch sits upright on the countertop with a wide top opening so you can get at all the various pockets inside.

Silicone mesh pouches and slots make it easy to keep all those mini travel bottles neatly organized and there’s a magnetic-closure pouch in the middle for your toothbrush (which is easily inverted for washing). A zippered interior pocket is good for small stuff like nail clippers and the external pocket holds your razor. There’s an aluminum hook to hang the pouch in the shower or from a towel rack and the outer is weatherproof recycled nylon canvas with a weatherproof zipper.


