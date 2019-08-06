DIGG PICKS

The Best Back To School Gear For Teachers

The back to school season means means loads of new supplies and clothes for students, but teachers could use a little help as well. We asked a few teachers what gifts would help them out the most, and these are the top recommendations.

Folder, File and Binder Holders

 

A properly organized classroom can make a huge difference in how chaotic things can get.

Help keep things tidy with these color-coded holders for the mountains of paperwork teachers have to deal with.

Five In One Blusmart Laminator Set

 

You’d be surprised how often teachers need to laminate during the school year. Custom passes or tokens, reusable worksheets and class-specific decorations all can be handled with this one affordable gadget.

Pre-Sharpened #2 HB Pencils

 

Teachers go through pencils at an alarming rate. Kids can be extremely forgetful, so there’s always a big demand for additional writing implements. Grab ‘em this box of pre-sharpened pencils, and take a little bit off their plates for at least a month or two.

Astrobrights Color Paper

 

While regular white paper gets the job done most of the time, having a variety of colors available comes in very handy. If a teacher is sending a notice home, having an eye-catching flyer is certainly preferable to plain white paper.

Danby Mini Fridge

 

Breaks can be hard to squeeze in during busy days, so having some drinks and snacks at the ready is always a plus. Just keep in mind that not every school allows appliances in classrooms.

Grant Brunner is the Commerce Lead at Digg. Based in Delaware, he spends his time writing, playing games and enjoying nature whenever possible.

