You Should Never Look At The Sun. But You Should Look At Pictures Of It Inside This Coffee Table Book

Shortly after we started walking upright, we turned our eyes to the sky. Wondering what was up there and wanting to know more has been a pursuit of ours for millennia. This book from Phaidon makes a 375-page attempt to chart that pursuit — from the earliest cave drawings of the moon and stars, to the Apollo 11 moon landing, to today’s telescope images from space. Sun and Moon: A Story of Astronomy, Photography and Mapping is a coffee table book for anyone who’s ever wondered how we know what we know about what’s up there.

Over the course of 280 high quality images, the book takes you on a journey through the birth of astronomy and shows how photography, cartography, and other technologies have brought us closer to an understanding of an impossibly vast and infinite universe.

Published to honor the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, Sun and Moon acts as a fascinating catalogue of our discoveries, while reminding us all there is still to find out.





