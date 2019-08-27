Get Ready For A Game Of Brutal, Medieval-Style Machinations Packaged Like A Saturday Morning Cartoon

Could this game be any cuter? It’s got a little mouse! And a birdy and a raccoon and a little cat named Marquis de Cat. Adorable. The game board is a storybook forest full of flowers and skittering squirrels. Obviously, Root is a game in which all players hold hands and work together to make sure the forest is is ready for the springtime Jamboree. Except not. At all. This game is about ruthlessly annihilating your enemies and using the forest to pursue your own selfish agenda.

Put out by Leder Games, a micro-publisher that specializes in asymmetric narrative games, Root pits two to four cute woodland factions against one another, each one racing towards their own selfish (and individual) victory goal. Depending on their faction, players will participate in actions that include engine building, territory capturing, sowing conspiracies, exploring, fighting and more. Cards, tokens, dice and player cards all find their way into the mix and a game takes one to two hours to play. With the asymmetrical gameplay, replay is all but assured. Plus you’ll never get tired of looking at the cute yet ruthless creatures and landscapes.





