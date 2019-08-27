Extruded Plastic Meets Origami In A Kayak That You Store Under Your Couch

Apartment dwellers have a right to paddle! That has basically been Oru Kayak’s mission statement from the beginning. And that beginning took place on Kickstarter with an origami kayak that folded to a compact box and weighed around 25 pounds. Now they’ve taken the concept and whittled it down to a mere 20 pounds with a far smaller folded size. By developing a new fold design and using less material, the Inlet is their most accessible kayak yet. Put it in the trunk, store it under the couch, the Inlet kayak is ready to go where the water is.

The unique UV-treated, extruded plastic material is a proprietary, thicker version of the stuff postal service bins are made from and its rated to 20,000 folds — meaning you could go kayaking every Saturday for the next 384 years and still be good. Best for flat water, the Inlet takes about five minutes to set up, once you get the hang of it. The campaign is offering a kayak with a pack as one of the Kickstarter rewards so you could strap this 20 pound wonder to your back and find some water no one has paddled before.





