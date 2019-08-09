This Shelf Is One More Salvo In The War Against Cord Clutter

​Until wireless electricity can power our devices from across the room with lasers, we’re stuck dealing with cords and wires and cables sticking out of everything we own, snaking trails across our lives and surfaces. Spell, a Dutch tech-furniture design firm, has a solution in the meantime. The Stage Interactive Shelf is a sleek walnut (or oak or glossy black MDF) shelf that mounts flush against the wall. While looking for all the world like a regular old shelf, pull it away from the wall and there’s a padded resting spot for your tablets and phones and other flat electronics.

The made-in-the-Netherlands shelf has room for a 5-outlet power strip (not included) and keeps the cords organized beneath the inner tray so it even looks good when you open it. Installed on a solid wall (using your own mounting screws) the shelf can hold 30 pounds. There’s even a ridge at the back of the shelf to display your (now fully charged) tablet.

[Buy]