You Can Now Eat From Your Living Wall With This Indoor Garden

Everyone else is buying a farm and moving to the country, why can’t you? Reasons, that’s why. But here’s a way to scratch that live-off-the-land itch from the comfort of your one bedroom apartment. The people at Indoor Garden Works out of California designed iHarvest to let you grow thirty plants in a unit that only occupies two-and-a-half square feet of your floor space.

 

Running on seventy-two watts of power, the hydroponic system is self-watering and requires minimal maintenance from you (throwing some water and nutrients its way every couple weeks). The trellis system means you can grow vining plants like cucumbers and squash in addition to the standard lettuce/basil/spinach leafy greens.

iHarvest rushed past its funding goal on Kickstarter in an hour and it recently hit its stretch goal which adds digital sensors to the mix — sticks that tell you when your plants needs more (and which nutrients). It ships out this September, so if you haven’t put your down payment on a farm yet, this will fill the need.


