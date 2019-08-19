Get Your Drink On With These Booze And Beer Gear

How does a nice whiskey or a microbrew sound right now? If you take your alcohol seriously, these beer and booze accessories are worth keeping around to elevate your experience and impress other enthusiasts.

Most flasks are very utilitarian, but why not make it look cool too? This six-ounce stainless steel flask looks incredible, and the backwards alphabet is cheeky in the best way.

If you’re entertaining other enthusiasts, a set of whiskey glasses will serve you well. You could buy a plain, boring set and get the job done, but if you’re looking for a real conversation piece, these asymmetrical “melted” glasses are way cooler.

If you like craft beer as much as we do, you’ve probably tried more microbrews than you can even remember. Pick up this beer log, and easily track down the ones you love and avoid every gross beer in the area.

At first glance, these might seem like typical pint glasses, but there’s something really cool hiding at the bottom. At the base, you’ll find a molded silver mountain that makes even a domestic light beer look cool.

