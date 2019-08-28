It's Not A Backpack And It's Not A Purse — All Hail The Return Of The Fanny Pack

Before the fanny pack had fully made its comeback, a coworker showed up to work wearing one. We joked. We taunted. Then she told us she was carrying snacks in there. Snacks on demand? The funny dried up. Call it a hip pack, a lumbar bag, a fanny pack. They’re insanely useful and, finally, fashionable. Here are five fresh fanny pack picks for all day snacks, or other stuff.

Superlight with a single liter capacity, this Patagonia Hip Pack is made from the company’s durable and water-resistant Black Hole recycled ripstop nylon. The pack stuffs into its own front pocket for easy stashing in your bags for travel.

If you like your midsection carry organized, this Kanga Bag from The North Face has pockets and zippers everywhere. It’s made from beefy 500 denier Cordura nylon and will hold 3.5 liters of your daily essentials. The square shape makes it perfect for waist or cross body carry.

The outer on the Matador Hip Pack is siliconized and waterproof Cordura nylon. The zippers are water resistant too. So bring on the weather. Another smaller capacity option, this one also packs into its own stuff sack. It’ll also keeps the pack close to your body with adjustable compression straps.

If you’ve got a bit more stuff to carry that these fast and light options can handle, the Mystery Ranch Lumbar Pack gives 6.3 liters of carry capacity, most of that in the roomy main compartment. Compression straps mean you can load it up with what you need and keep that load close.

Now that all the cool kids are wearing fanny packs like it’s 1985, get one that leans into its roots. The Classic Hip Pack from pack maker Dakine comes in four super rad patterns and keeps things simple with a main compartment and a front pocket. Wear it and be fresh, fly and tubular, all at the same time.

