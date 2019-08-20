Want To Make Friends In College? Make Them Food In Your Dorm Room

Study breaks have no point if they don’t involve snacks. And when someone stops by, politeness dictates you give them sustenance. Here are four appliances that will help you do so. And if you want, every one of these is available in a swanky ice blue.

Cheese sticks, grapes, Red Bulls — this Daewoo fridge will keep them all cold and readily accessible while looking like something out of Lucille Ball’s miniaturized kitchen. With a 4.4 cubic foot capacity, Energy-Star rating and top that works as a shelf, this is prime dorm material.

Forget single-use cans of sparkling, SodaStream lets you make your bubble water in reusable bottles with a few presses of a button. Different Fruit Drops flavor your bubbles how you want and each exchangeable cylinder gives you 60 liters of carbonation.

Make friends via the popcorn aroma emanating from your dorm room with this retro maker from Nostalgia. It air-pops 16 cups making sure everyone who shows up to your Two-Lane Blacktop screening gets some. Protip: melt butter in the measuring cup up top and use a paper grocery bag to evenly coat every popcorn kernel.

This smart induction cooktop is like a hot plate that went to college, so: perfect. It can saute, stir fry, deep fry, slow cook, simmer and uses a dedicated app that controls the device. The app will walk you through recipes developed just for the One Top, or you can use any recipe you want.

