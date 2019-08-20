DIGG PICKS

Want To Make Friends In College? Make Them Food In Your Dorm Room

Study breaks have no point if they don’t involve snacks. And when someone stops by, politeness dictates you give them sustenance. Here are four appliances that will help you do so. And if you want, every one of these is available in a swanky ice blue.

Daewoo Retro Mini Fridge

 

Cheese sticks, grapes, Red Bulls — this Daewoo fridge will keep them all cold and readily accessible while looking like something out of Lucille Ball’s miniaturized kitchen. With a 4.4 cubic foot capacity, Energy-Star rating and top that works as a shelf, this is prime dorm material.

[Buy]

SodaStream Fizzi Starter Set

 

Forget single-use cans of sparkling, SodaStream lets you make your bubble water in reusable bottles with a few presses of a button. Different Fruit Drops flavor your bubbles how you want and each exchangeable cylinder gives you 60 liters of carbonation.

[Buy]

Nostalgia 16-cup Popcorn Maker

 

Make friends via the popcorn aroma emanating from your dorm room with this retro maker from Nostalgia. It air-pops 16 cups making sure everyone who shows up to your Two-Lane Blacktop screening gets some. Protip: melt butter in the measuring cup up top and use a paper grocery bag to evenly coat every popcorn kernel.

[Buy]

Tasty One Top Hotplate

 

This smart induction cooktop is like a hot plate that went to college, so: perfect. It can saute, stir fry, deep fry, slow cook, simmer and uses a dedicated app that controls the device. The app will walk you through recipes developed just for the One Top, or you can use any recipe you want.

[Buy]


If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.

Writer of words. Drinker of sours. Will share her breakfast burrito.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
THANK GOD NO ONE WAS HURT

3 diggs
Here you only see the last of the people on the boat exiting it quickly before it capsizes, but according to the video uploader, "there were too many people on this boat and the weight was not evenly distributed, causing the boat to tip and take too much water on."
WE'LL BELIEVE IT WHEN WE SEE IT

9 diggs si.com
For the NFL's centenary, a historically hexed franchise and an agonizingly vexed fan base are eagerly anticipating a resurrection of Biblical proportions. Thanks to some bold moves and brash personalities, the league's biggest losers of the last two decades are Super Bowl contenders.
LET'S SEE THAT AGAIN ... OR NOT

3 diggs theoutline.com
The Video Assisted Referee is transforming soccer. It is also revealing some of the deepest contradictions about the ways we think about law, power and politics.