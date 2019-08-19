Put On Your Carhartt And Get To Twinning With Your Hound — Working Optional

Dogs give us love and extend our life spans and improve our health and mood — you can’t ask for more than that. Yet some dogs out there are putting in that extra mile and getting a little work done along the way. Farm dogs and fishing dogs and service dogs and sled dogs are out there proving their utility on the daily and for that, maybe they deserve a coat? This Chore Coat is made by Carhartt for helpful canines (and canines who just want to look awesome) in the same work-ready hues as human Carhartt gear.

Built from heavy-duty cotton duck and coated to resist water, it keeps Pebbles and Bandit warm with a quilted nylon lining and brings on the fancy with a corduroy-trimmed collar. In sizes from extra-large to small and fully-adjustable, easy-on hook and loop closure, there’s a Carhartt for your German Shepherd who still herds and your Rat Terrier who still rats (or for any dog who wants to look the part).





[Buy]​





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.​