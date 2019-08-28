The Size Of A Candy Bar, This Camera Wants To Film Your Next Indie Pop Video

Shenzhen-based DJI makes video drones, pro-filmmaking equipment and learning robots, along with this little gadget. It’s small enough for a shirt pocket but the Osmo Pocket packs capabilities that a 1960s film crew would likely envy. With a mechanical, three-axle gimbal and no-slip, single-handed operation, the Osmo Pocket was designed to be taken to the action. It’ll capture quality footage with the ability to shoot video in 4k at 60 frames per second and take big photos with the 12 megapixel camera.

The universal port on the front lets you connect accessories including extension rods and your smartphone for a larger viewfinder (there’s a small touchscreen one on the handle). Other accessories offered by DJI give the Osmo Pocket mounting and wireless capabilities too. DJI developed their Mimo app for Osmo cameras to give you preset shooting patterns, filters and editing capabilities. With motion lapse, active tracking, and three-by-three panorama options, along with the gimbal stabilization and quality image capture, the Osmo Pocket feels a bit like squishing a camera crew into a Snickers bar.





