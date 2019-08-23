Everyone Ready For A Bloody, Funny Literary Fantasy Novel Set In An Ancient, Alternate Africa, Raise Your Hand

A rare few out there got ahold of “A Game of Thrones” in the late 90s and have claimed first-to-the-party rights for the past twenty years. This might be your chance to make a similar discovery, before all the lesser fans — and HBO — descend. Author Marlon James has already made a name for his work by earning the Man Booker Prize for his 2014 novel “A Brief History of Seven Killings.” This year, he published what is to be the first volume in his Dark Star trilogy and the sci-fi fantasy novel has all the hallmarks of something destined for widespread adoration.

“Black Leopard, Red Wolf” is about a man named Tracker who is tasked with tracking down a boy who’s been missing for three years. Teaming up with a hodgepodge band, Tracker searches for the boy through ancient cities and dark forests, continually attacked and misled by dangerous creatures and mysterious characters. Weaving elements of African mythology and history with fantasy lore, the novel is a violent, comedic, hallucinatory, fresh and brilliantly written volume one. Read now and you won’t have to play catch up when volume two comes out.





[Buy]​





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.​