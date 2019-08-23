DIGG PICKS

Everyone Ready For A Bloody, Funny Literary Fantasy Novel Set In An Ancient, Alternate Africa, Raise Your Hand

Updated:

A rare few out there got ahold of “A Game of Thrones” in the late 90s and have claimed first-to-the-party rights for the past twenty years. This might be your chance to make a similar discovery, before all the lesser fans — and HBO — descend. Author Marlon James has already made a name for his work by earning the Man Booker Prize for his 2014 novel “A Brief History of Seven Killings.” This year, he published what is to be the first volume in his Dark Star trilogy and the sci-fi fantasy novel has all the hallmarks of something destined for widespread adoration.

 

 Black Leopard, Red Wolf” is about a man named Tracker who is tasked with tracking down a boy who’s been missing for three years. Teaming up with a hodgepodge band, Tracker searches for the boy through ancient cities and dark forests, continually attacked and misled by dangerous creatures and mysterious characters. Weaving elements of African mythology and history with fantasy lore, the novel is a violent, comedic, hallucinatory, fresh and brilliantly written volume one. Read now and you won’t have to play catch up when volume two comes out.


[Buy]


If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
GOOP, I DID IT AGAIN

3 diggs The Atlantic
I spent $1,279 of The Atlantic’s money on creams, crystals, and a vibrator from Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness empire. Things got weird.
SAVINGS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

It Only Takes Minutes To Simplify Your Student Loans

6 diggs commonbond.com
CommonBond can help simplify your student loans — so you can save money every month or pay off your student debt more quickly. See your new rate estimate and payment options in less than 2 minutes.
TEACH YOU, PAY ME (LATER)

0 diggs Wired
By now, the tagline "free until you get a job" has burrowed deep into not only the subconscious of Silicon Valley investors, but basically anyone who has Googled "how to learn programming" in the past three years. But it’s also, largely, an untested model.