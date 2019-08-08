DIGG PICKS

Smash This Carry On Into The Measly Remaining Space In The Overhead Bin, It Can Take It

Can a soft-sided case become your new favorite carry on? This one might. It’s made by Patagonia using their Black Hole fabric, a recycled 13-ounce, 450 denier ripstop polyester that’s treated with a TPU-film laminate and a water-repellent finish — which is to say, it’s burly and will keep your stuff dry. Inside there are lots of zippered panels and storage compartments to keep your clothes and sundries organized. And the Black Hole MLC bag has about enough room for a three-day trip.

 

Exterior pockets organize all your carry and tech — phones, earbuds, sunglasses and the like, and there’s a padded pocket for a 17-inch or smaller laptop. Carry the bag like a briefcase with the side grab handle. Swing it over your shoulder with the padded strap. Unzip the backpack straps from the stowaway compartment. Or slide the MLC over your roller bag handle with the sleeve on the back. Designed to meet carry-on requirements for most airlines, the MLC will ably serve on your next weekend away.


