Five Photography Accessories We Love

If you want to get the most out of your pricey camera, you’re going to want some accessories. We’re photography enthusiasts ourselves, so we’ve put together a short list of photography gear that we find particularly useful.

Peak Design Camera Cube

 

Traveling with expensive cameras and glass can be more than a little nerve-wracking. Thankfully, you can put your mind at ease when you pack thoughtfully and securely with this camera cube. Featuring a customizable interior and a weatherproof exterior, even rough routes are manageable.

Emart Light Umbrellas

 

Manipulating light is an important part of photography, so it’s a good idea to snag some light umbrellas to help you get the lighting on your subject juuuust right.

iPhone & iPad SD Card Adapter

 

If you want to quickly edit photos on the road, and share them with all of your followers, it’s well worth picking up a lightning SD card adaptor to import your photos directly to your smartphone or tablet.

Peak Design Camera Shell

 

Plan on shooting in the wild? You’ll definitely want some protection. This shell from Peak Design is made to facilitate quick access while shielding the camera from sand, moisture and other threats from the environment.

Vanguard Alta Pro Tripod

 

Investing in a nice tripod can make a big difference in your finished project — doubly so if you plan on shooting video. Not only will this tripod give you the stability you’re looking for in low-light conditions, but it can also help you achieve smooth pans and tilts in your movies.

