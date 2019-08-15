The Best Affordable Laptops

Some of us might be willing to drop $3,000 on a top of the line laptop, but most of us simply don’t need that kind of raw power. As such, we’ve put together a list of five laptops that can stand up to heavy workloads at a much more reasonable asking price.

Featuring a full HD 1080p display, a dual-core AMD processor, a 128 gigabyte solid-state drive a sleek design and battery life up to 7.5 hours, this is an incredible computing option for those of us on tight budgets.

Not only does this model provide a full laptop experience with a nice keyboard, plenty of RAM and a maximum of an eight-hour battery, but it also has a built-in touch screen for a tablet-like experience. Heck, it even comes with an active stylus for drawing and annotation.

Need a reasonably priced machine with a discrete graphics card? The Acer Aspire E 15 has a quad-core Intel Core i5 CPU, Nvidia GeForce MX150 dedicated graphics, 8GB of RAM and all-day battery life. It’s not going to be able to play modern AAA games at high settings, but it’s well-suited for playing smaller indie titles.

If you’re just looking for a workhorse machine, this HP Pavilion 15 is a smart business option. It gives up a little bit of responsiveness by using a spinning drive instead of an SSD, but the 1TB of internal store might be worth the tradeoff to some. And since it does have a nice big full HD screen and a beefy CPU, you’ll be able to get real work done away from your desk.

While much of the consumer electronics market is focused on making everything as tiny as possible, sometimes it’s nice to have a big ol’ screen at the ready. If that’s where your priorities lay, the reasonable price tag make this a solid choice despite the slightly lower 900p resolution.

If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.​