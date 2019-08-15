DIGG PICKS

The Best Affordable Laptops

Some of us might be willing to drop $3,000 on a top of the line laptop, but most of us simply don’t need that kind of raw power. As such, we’ve put together a list of five laptops that can stand up to heavy workloads at a much more reasonable asking price.

15.6-Inch Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop

 

Featuring a full HD 1080p display, a dual-core AMD processor, a 128 gigabyte solid-state drive a sleek design and battery life up to 7.5 hours, this is an incredible computing option for those of us on tight budgets.

[Buy]

14-Inch Lenovo Flex 14 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop

 

Not only does this model provide a full laptop experience with a nice keyboard, plenty of RAM and a maximum of an eight-hour battery, but it also has a built-in touch screen for a tablet-like experience. Heck, it even comes with an active stylus for drawing and annotation.

[Buy]

15.6-Inch Acer Aspire E 15 Laptop

 

Need a reasonably priced machine with a discrete graphics card? The Acer Aspire E 15 has a quad-core Intel Core i5 CPU, Nvidia GeForce MX150 dedicated graphics, 8GB of RAM and all-day battery life. It’s not going to be able to play modern AAA games at high settings, but it’s well-suited for playing smaller indie titles.

[Buy]

15.6-Inch HP Pavilion 15

 

If you’re just looking for a workhorse machine, this HP Pavilion 15 is a smart business option. It gives up a little bit of responsiveness by using a spinning drive instead of an SSD, but the 1TB of internal store might be worth the tradeoff to some. And since it does have a nice big full HD screen and a beefy CPU, you’ll be able to get real work done away from your desk.

[Buy]

17.3-Inch HP 17

 

While much of the consumer electronics market is focused on making everything as tiny as possible, sometimes it’s nice to have a big ol’ screen at the ready. If that’s where your priorities lay, the reasonable price tag make this a solid choice despite the slightly lower 900p resolution.

[Buy]


If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.

Grant Brunner is the Commerce Lead at Digg. Based in Delaware, he spends his time writing, playing games and enjoying nature whenever possible.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
FRAGRANCE WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

This Company Has Made Cologne Obsolete

7 diggs fultonandroark.com
Fulton & Roark practically invented solid cologne--the premium alternative to traditional sprays. Now you can try all 8 fragrances for just $16. Plus, each sample pack comes with a $16 credit for your next purchase.
DIGG PICKS

2 diggs huckberry.com
If you love the taste of cold brew, but hate paying the premium at the coffee shop, this kit lets you brew a half-gallon of cold brew concentrate all at once. Dilute it as you see fit, and start every day off with some smooth cold brew.