Here's A Book Stuffed With British Punk Band Art From The 70s

Before Photoshop, to cut and paste an image meant using a pair of scissors and glue. "Oh So Pretty" from Phaidon is a book that collects zines, flyers and posters from a subculture that represents the ultimate in anarchic, DIY, anti-establishment aesthetic: UK punk in the 70s. There are five hundred artifacts here, taken from author/artist Toby Mott's archive, the Mott Collection, and includes the stories behind the images.

 

There’s the ransom note-styled artwork for "God Save the Queen" and "Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols," along with posters for the Buzzcocks, flyers for The Clash, and about five-hundred more pages of ephemera from bands you’ve heard of and bands you haven’t. The book’s an obvious pick for anyone who once saw (or still sees) safety pins as a necessary fashion accessory, but it’ll also appeal to designers and artists interested in getting inspiration from people who had never touched a computer — and had little love for design rules.​


