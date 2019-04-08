NYPD Cop Tries Out A Confiscated Dirt Bike, Runs A Red Light And Eats It Hard

​A NYPD officer in Harlem learned the hard way that riding a high-powered dirt bike is no simple task:

According to the New York Post:

A man had been driving the bike recklessly through traffic before ditching it near the intersection, the source said. Police are searching for the suspect. After it was found, the illegal dirt bike had to be vouchered at a local precinct, a police source said. The officer who fell was riding it back to the nearby 32 precinct station house, according to the source.

A man? Driving recklessly on a dirt bike? He seems to be in the video, wearing a police uniform.





[Via Twitter]