LOOK MA, NO LEGS

This Selfie With A Pair Of Missing Legs Is Breaking Our Brains

Redditor u/BeardoGREG snapped a family selfie while hiking and when he looked at it he got a weird surprise: he had no legs. Thanks to some extremely confusing perspective, it appears BeardoGREG torso is floating next to his unassuming family: 

Family selfie. I have no legs. from r/confusing_perspective
 

One Redditor guessed that BeardoGREG had been "shot out of a cannon," and we ourselves spent way too long trying to figure out what was actually going on. 

But thanks to some clarification from BeardoGREG ("I'm hunched down, hands on knees") and some enterprising illustrators in the comments, we can now see the truth:

 


[Via Boing Boing]

