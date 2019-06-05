It May Be Small, But The Switch Is Mighty. This Stuff Makes It More So

Before Nintendo unveils all the cool new stuff they plan to unveil at E3, here are five things to get your Switch setup perfected. These will let you get the most out of Switch’s portability and increase your enjoyment via controls and Labo add-ons.

This headset is wireless for your music streaming and VoIP chat needs, but wired to deliver you gaming audio. The mic offers a proprietary noise-cancelling design and the headset itself stays comfortable with a ski-goggle style band overhead and a performance-fabric ear cushions that help you avoid overheating.

Take your Switch on the go and play longer with a little extra power in your pocket. This RAVPower power bank charges via two USB iSmart ports or a USB C port and it’ll let you charge your Switch as you play. When you’re not using it to power your Switch, it’ll also recharge many different types of phones and laptops.

Not all people are in love with using the Switch’s Joy-Con controllers. If you’re one of them, the Pro Controller gives a more traditional/ergonomic controller experience. This has the motion control features and amiibo compatibility that prevent just any controller from working with your Switch.

Here are five projects for Nintendo’s crazy-popular, cardboard-crafts-meets-gaming concept, Labo. You get Toy-Con RC Cars, a Fishing Rod, House, Motorbike, and Piano, plus the Toy-Con Garage. And now a software update will let you use the Motorbike build to control your vehicles in Mario Kart 8.

You spent your dollars on a Switch, now spend a few more to carry it in a proper case. The Orzly Carry Case has a spot for everything including extra Joy-Cons and games, plus cables. The hard shell case keeps your console and accessories safe and ready to go where you go.​

