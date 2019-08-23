HEARTBREAKING

Indigenous Pataxó Woman Breaks Down In Tears As Amazon Rainforest Burns Behind Her

As the shocking Amazon rainforest fires continue to burn at an unprecedented rate, reportedly started by farmers intending to clear land for agricultural use, one particularly striking video has gone viral. In a clip posted on Twitter by the climate activist group Sunrise Movement, an indigenous Pataxó woman is in tears as she decries the destruction of the land.

"For two years we’ve fought to preserve [our reservation] and these assholes came in and burned it down," the woman exclaims. "They are killing our rivers, our sources of life, and now they have set our reserve on fire. Tomorrow we are closing the roads and I want all the media here to see this." Watch below:

 

[Via Twitter]

