WHAT IS THIS SORCERY?

This Moving Diamond Optical Illusion Is Breaking Our Brains

​We love a good optical illusion, even if they make us question our relationship with reality, and this new illusion has us questioning real hard. 

In a paper from researchers Oliver Flynn and Arthur Shapiro, the "Perpetual Diamond" is described as producing "motion continuously and unambiguously in one direction despite never physically changing location." Here, take a look:

 

The effect is created by the combination of the flashing background and the alternating borders around the diamond — at the end of the clip, the borders are removed and the diamond appears as it actually is: stationary. 

Check out the full academic paper for a more in-depth explanation and more video clips of the illusion in action. 


[Via Arthur Shapiro]

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals