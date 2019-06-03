This Moving Diamond Optical Illusion Is Breaking Our Brains

​We love a good optical illusion, even if they make us question our relationship with reality, and this new illusion has us questioning real hard.

In a paper from researchers Oliver Flynn and Arthur Shapiro, the "Perpetual Diamond" is described as producing "motion continuously and unambiguously in one direction despite never physically changing location." Here, take a look:

The perptual diamond: The diamond remains fixed in one place but appears to move up, down, left, or, right. See how far away you can be from your screen before the effect goes away. From https://t.co/XRFKTtjOfm pic.twitter.com/af7BOUCvfC — Arthur Shapiro (@agshapiro2) June 2, 2019

The effect is created by the combination of the flashing background and the alternating borders around the diamond — at the end of the clip, the borders are removed and the diamond appears as it actually is: stationary.

Check out the full academic paper for a more in-depth explanation and more video clips of the illusion in action.





[Via Arthur Shapiro]