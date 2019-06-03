This Moving Diamond Optical Illusion Is Breaking Our Brains

We love a good optical illusion, even if they make us question our relationship with reality, and this new illusion has us questioning real hard.
In a paper from researchers Oliver Flynn and Arthur Shapiro, the "Perpetual Diamond" is described as producing "motion continuously and unambiguously in one direction despite never physically changing location." Here, take a look:
The effect is created by the combination of the flashing background and the alternating borders around the diamond — at the end of the clip, the borders are removed and the diamond appears as it actually is: stationary.
Check out the full academic paper for a more in-depth explanation and more video clips of the illusion in action.
