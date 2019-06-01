The Most Viewed Videos On YouTube From 2006 To 2019, Visualized

Since the inception of the medium, the top ten list of YouTube has gone through many unique phases. In the early days, quirky videos like The Evolution of Dance and Charlie Bit My Finger dominated the charts but slowly as the years went on, music videos like Gangnam Style began to catch the imagination of the YouTube viewing public.



Reddit user TheRanker13 with the help of u/davidjl123, Socialblade and the Wayback Machine produced this fascinating animated data visualization that chronicles the viewing habits of the masses for the past 13 years.



​

[H/T Reddit]​