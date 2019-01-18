NBA Player Tries To Check Into Game Wearing The Wrong Color Shorts

In organized sports, each player on a team has to wear apparel from a certain set, or kit. It's how we tell who's who, and who plays for who. Usually, we don't think twice about this.

Thursday night, Los Angeles Laker Michael Beasley didn't even think once about it.

Michael Beasley tried to check into the game wearing practice shorts 🤣



While wearing the wrong color shorts, Beasley would not have been allowed to check onto the court and play basketball. But if he somehow was about to get into the game while out of uniform, he likely would have been dealt a fine for violating the NBA's dress code.





