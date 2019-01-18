BAD (UNI)FORM

NBA Player Tries To Check Into Game Wearing The Wrong Color Shorts

In organized sports, each player on a team has to wear apparel from a certain set, or kit. It's how we tell who's who, and who plays for who. Usually, we don't think twice about this.

Thursday night, Los Angeles Laker Michael Beasley didn't even think once about it.

 


While wearing the wrong color shorts, Beasley would not have been allowed to check onto the court and play basketball. But if he somehow was about to get into the game while out of uniform, he likely would have been dealt a fine for violating the NBA's dress code.


[Via USA Today]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
CORN RUINS EVERYTHING AROUND ME

6 diggs The Atlantic
When Christine Robinson was first diagnosed with a corn allergy 17 years ago, she remembers thinking, "No more popcorn, no more tacos. I can do this." Then she tried to put salt on her tomatoes.