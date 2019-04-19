This Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

4. Bran Memes

The meme: Confession time: I'm one of those people who doesn't watch "Game of Thrones" and as a consequence I do not know anything about this meme. Here's what my thrones-watching colleague Mat Olson has to say about it:

In the Season 8 premiere of "Game of Thrones," young lad-turned-soothsayer Bran Stark spends the whole episode chilling in a castle courtyard, sitting patiently in his wheelchair. Nobody is quite sure what Bran is waiting for, until one Jamie Lannister — who pushed Bran out one of that castle’s windows in the show’s very first episode, thus putting him in that wheelchair — rolls up to the courtyard and locks eyes with Bran for the first time since that fateful day. Neither man speaks in the moment, but Bran’s face says everything (something along the lines of "I see you, dick"). Thus, a meme was born.

The examples:



*reviewing my four words of copy*

creative director: it's nice but feels a bit wordy.



me: pic.twitter.com/8KXC6i1qFV — Avi Steinbach (@Muscles__McGee) April 16, 2019

Nobody:



Bran: pic.twitter.com/uJiSIj5cBd — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh.... (@DragonflyJonez) April 17, 2019

Verdict: Look, I do not really know anything about this meme, but this is a pretty useful reaction GIF so I'll play along! Fourth place!

4. The Supercut Of Jonathan Frakes Saying 'It's Fiction'

The meme: "Star Trek: The Next Generation" star Jonathan Frakes used to host a TV show on the Sci-Fi channel called "Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction." This week, a supercut popped up on YouTube of him denouncing things as fake.

The examples:

“Oh shit, I’m in a great mood today”



Depression: pic.twitter.com/tJm6bxZtoJ — Wellington Boyce (@WellieBoyce) April 16, 2019

every time someone says they found a good billionaire pic.twitter.com/EVQbXDCnBM — the thicc husband (@lukeisamazing) April 17, 2019

me: you said we could go to McDonald’s after church if we were good



my mother: pic.twitter.com/Z5dzXjOZRI — Ayo Edebiri (@ayoedebiri) April 18, 2019

my therapist: you seem to be doing better

me:

pic.twitter.com/eKNi6asDje — gae (@gaelyng) April 18, 2019

Verdict: A funny and useful tool for self-deprecation, with a '90s/nerdy twist. In a down week for memes, this very utilitarian supercut comes in third.

2. Mueller Report Memes

The meme: Special counsel Robert Mueller's report examining the Trump campaign's relationship with Russia is in, and as of Thursday it is available to the public. The only thing is it's heavily redacted. Entire pages have been blacked out due to the report containing sensitive information. The entire English-speaking internet poring over a heavily redacted doc at once gave birth to a fun new meme format: the redacted tweet.

The examples:

“██████████ who played Mr. Belvedere ███████ own balls ████████ ██ stop filming ███████████████” #MuellerReport — Stadia Arcadia (@BoringDrew) April 18, 2019

me: yeah i only wear black and correct people about the proper definition of the word "troll" im pretty unique



the us gov't: pic.twitter.com/LNNlkSl5cR — paris martineau (@parismartineau) April 18, 2019

President Trump ████████ ████ in the shower ████ ██████████████████ a scorpion got in somehow █████████████ stung him on the penis █████████

running across White House lawn fully nude while aides chased him with a towel — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) April 18, 2019

black square emoji's big day out!!! ⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️ — Megan Paolone (@meganpaolone) April 18, 2019

This part of the Mueller Report was strange...



██ pee is stored████████

████████ in ██████

█████████████████

█████████████████

██the balls████████████

█████████████████ — CollegeHumor (@CollegeHumor) April 18, 2019

Verdict: Redacting things is inherently funny. These memes were a bright flash that will quickly fade away as our nation argues about this insane document for the next 18 months. Enjoy this while it lasts.







1. I Don't Know Who Needs To Hear This But

The meme: A meme about thoughtfully putting helpful advice out into the universe. That's it. It's great.

The examples:

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but you already have six blank notebooks at home. — Trace Oddity (@TraceOddity) April 13, 2019

i don't know who needs to hear this right now but pic.twitter.com/W0mKsD2j3F — gamer wife (@bijanstephen) April 18, 2019

I don’t know who needs to hear this but: Go wash your sex toys — 𝕆𝕝𝕚𝕧𝕖 𝕆𝕪𝕝 🌷 (@Shae20) April 18, 2019

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but: it’s “y’all” not “ya’ll” — sarafcarter (@sarafcarter) April 17, 2019

i don't know who needs to hear this but yes, you can dip that pizza in ranch — Lyz Lenz (@lyzl) April 16, 2019

Verdict: Altruistic. Comedic. Shareable. This is a perfect meme. No ones feelings get hurt and everyone has a good time. You might even learn something!

Click each entry on the ranking to see when it debuted.

Let T-Pain in!



I’m bout to make a premium Snapchat, who gon support? 😂 these chicks out here drivin Bentley Trucks fr. let me in👀 let mE IIIIIIIIIINNNNNNNNNNN👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 — T-Pain (@TPAIN) April 15, 2019

