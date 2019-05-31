This Week's Best Memes, Ranked

Here at Digg, we try our best to cover the most important and confounding memes that come across the timeline. But the web is littered with tons of great memes that never quite hit the mainstream, instead bouncing around the weird corners of Twitter or Reddit.

For the week of May 27, we have a handful of contenders: Cliff Wife, Robert Mueller, Drake and old Captain America.

For the week of May 27, we have a handful of contenders: Cliff Wife, Robert Mueller, Drake and old Captain America.

4. Old Captain America

The meme: In a somewhat *spoiler*-y way, this meme is a screengrab of a shot and a line from the denouement of "Avengers: Endgame."

The examples:











Verdict: It's fairly funny to imagine and elderly Avenger in these situations but nothing groundbreaking. So it makes sense to me this meme popped around Reddit but had a hard time making the jump to other parts of the internet. In my opinion, this meme is interesting simply because it took over a month for us to get spoilers for "Avengers: Endgame" in viral meme form.



3. Drake

The meme: Drake's favorite pro basketball team, the Toronto Raptors, made the NBA Finals. As you can imagine, that excited the rapper, who is also an official "ambassador" for the team. He got so excited, in fact, that he delivered a weird speech to his athletic friends, which you can and should read about over at Deadspin.

Like most things Drake does, the speech was chock full of meme-able phrases

The examples:

Me at 7 years old showing my parents whatever weird shit I just built with my Legos



pic.twitter.com/RaLIOs1RsG — Topshelf Tyson (@topshelftyson) May 30, 2019

I’ve been randomly saying “look around. Look around you” for the last week

pic.twitter.com/ULbVfiibqK — 🌼Jasmin🌉Bridges (@Bombbombjaz) May 30, 2019

Random. But, Drake saying



“look around, look around you, look at this, we created this. This didn’t exist before we were here”



always reminds me of that time when Wonka yoked up Veruca.



He gotta use this as an intro. pic.twitter.com/VRzQty0I2r — KYLE A.B. (@kyalbr) May 30, 2019

Verdict: Drizzy really is a meme machine. Depending on how well Toronto does in the Finals (one of the most meme-able events in sports), we might see more of these, or maybe even other Drake-based memes. But none so far have really topped out their potential. Good for the bottom of this week's top ten.



2. Mueller Memes

The meme: On Wednesday, Robert Mueller conducted his first and likely his last press conference in relation to his office as special counsel. In the hours before, folks on Twitter had a good time imagining the funny things Bobbo could potentially use his time at the podium to say. And after the fact, others joked about the very little he did say.

The examples:

“i loved the game of thrones ending “ https://t.co/fpGXolKRCn — darth™ (@darth) May 29, 2019





Mueller to Congress pic.twitter.com/dVPqvfsVie — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) May 29, 2019

me to my followers whenever I write something longer than 500 words: pic.twitter.com/LExYE2Oyso — ludwig hurtado (@ludwighurtado) May 29, 2019

Did Robert Mueller just ‘per my last email’ America — Bobbie Nickel (@bobbienews) May 29, 2019

Verdict: There were a ton of these the morning of Mueller's address and they've all been buried by ~ s e r i o u s ~ politics discourse so we will never know exactly how funny or unfunny most of them were. But trust me when I say this was a weak stretch for memes.

1. My Wife Fell Off A Cliff

The meme: Over Memorial Day Weekend, YouTuber Shonduras posted a video of his wife recounting her fall off a cliff. The video also features the fall itself. You can watch it here.

Though the clip was only a minute long, it certainly produced a lot of jokes, especially references to songs lyrics.

The examples:

But it’s just the price I pay



Destiny is calling me



Open up my eager eyes



My wife fell down a cliff side — Tom Ley (@ToLey88) May 27, 2019

*faith hill voice*



this cliff, this cliff

my wife fell off — Heather Schmelzlen (@anchorlines) May 27, 2019

It goes like this: the fourth, the fifth



I watched my wife fall off a cliff — 'Weird Alex' Pareene (@pareene) May 26, 2019

Four types of conflict:



Wife vs Man (E-mail wife)

Wife vs. Nature (Cliff wife)

Wife vs Society (Curvy Wife)

Wife vs Self (Fake Wife Guy) — Dan Sheehan (@ItsDanSheehan) May 29, 2019

crazy to think that guy who pretended to be his own wife was like 18 wives ago — Miles Klee (@MilesKlee) May 26, 2019

Verdict: Like last week's Gay Rat Wedding, the phrase My Wife Fell Off A Cliff is a joy to say in your head and out loud. Add in the fact that the "wife" character has become a beloved trope of weird internet humor, and we have a hit meme on our hands.

One questions remains: are these jokes about an innocent woman's unfortunate accident in poor taste? Perhaps. Is that taste aligned with that of Shonduras' decision to post the video in the first place? I'd say so.



My Wife Fell Off A Cliff takes first place in this terrible, no-good, very bad week for memes.

This one is running out of steam. There's room for a new top meme, something just has to come along to climb the prize...



😳😳😳 😳😳😳😳 😳😳😳 😳😳😳😳😳

😳😳😳😳 😳😳😳😳 😳 😳😳

😳😳what if we kissed 😳 😳😳 😳😳

😳😳in our rapidly depleting ozone layer 😳😳😳😳😳😳😳

😳😳😳😳😳 😳😳 😳😳😳

😳😳😳 😳 😳😳😳 😳😳😳

😳😳😳 😳😳 😳😳 😳 — armok, god of blood (@sneel_) May 22, 2019

