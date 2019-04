HE IS THE ONE

​Houston Astros pitcher Collin McHugh was millimeters away from disaster and/or a broken jaw, when the A's Kendrys Morales sent a hit directly at the mound. McHugh, somehow, went full "Matrix" and got out of the way — and his teammates turned it into a double play:

How did Collin McHugh avoid this?pic.twitter.com/oYEP1o6nCk — Sporting News MLB (@sn_mlb) April 17, 2019

[MLB]