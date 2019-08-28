A Map Of The World Without Countries That Have Over 100 Million People

What would the world look like without the biggest countries by population? According to the World Atlas, there are currently 13 countries in the world with populations with more than 100 million people. These countries include China, India, the United States, Brazil, Indonesia, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Mexico, Russia, Japan, the Philippines and Ethiopia. Without these population giants, what's left? Surprisingly, a lot! Most of the countries in Europe, Africa and South America remain — plus Canada!

Redditor Jellybeans0128 shared an intriguing map that visualized the world without the biggest countries. Did your country make the cut? See a zoom-able version here.

[Via Reddit]