This South African-Inspired Grill Makes The Grill Chef The Nexus Of The Party

​The primary intent of the KUDU grill is to cook food with fire, but it also wants to be the hub around which your outdoor gathering orbits. Inspired by traditional South African grills, the portable, wood-fired KUDU will grill, bake, sauté and fry while the campfire-like appeal of the flames will draw humans to its sector of the landscape.

With a base made from heavy gauge steel and nickel-plated elevation bars holding the steel grates and grills, it’s a substantial outdoor cooking appliance. You get the ability to raise, lower and shift the cooking platforms — including cast iron skillets and stainless lids to go along with the grilling grates — so you can dial in the heat that’s hitting your food, something traditional charcoal or wood grills can’t always manage with ease. After the food’s cooked, attach the included steel fire rings and add logs vertically to the KUDU to create another backyard people pleaser, the bonfire.





