WHAT KIND OF SORCERY IS THIS

The Mystery Of Kim And Kanye's Basin-Free Sink, Finally Revealed

After Kim Kardashian gave a tour of her and her husband Kanye West's house for Vogue's 73 Questions, several astute watchers observed there was something askew about her sinks.

 


Internet conspiracy theorists speculated on how they worked or whether they were even really sinks.

But Kardashian finally put the rumors to rest in a new video posted to E! News's Twitter.

"Since everyone is a little confused about our sinks, I thought I would show you a little tour of our bathroom," she explained. "That's our patio out there, our whole ceiling is a light box. Bathtub fits all of our kids, and our shower. So, our sinks. Kanye drew this. 8 versions of this prototype sink was made and it does actually slightly slope down. There's a slit for the water. You put it on as high pressure as you want and no backsplash will come up."

 


[E! News via Twitter]

