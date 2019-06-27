'MY TIME IS UP'

Here's The Kamala Harris/Joe Biden Moment That You'll Probably Be Hearing About Tomorrow

Over two nights and 20 candidates, not a whole lot has particularly stood out during the first Democratic presidential primary debate. But just past the hour mark on Thursday night, Kamala Harris launched a full-frontal attack on frontrunner Joe Biden that caught everyone's attention, chiding him for his praise of segregationist Senators and his opposition to desegregation busing. 

Biden hit back and things escalated, ending with Biden trailing off and saying "my time is up": 

 

For analysis of the debate, check out FiveThirtyEight's liveblog

