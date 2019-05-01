Drunk Guy Dives Off A Bridge To Celebrate Japanese Emperor's Abdication, Gets One Hell Of A Surprise

​The abdication of Akihito as Japan's emperor marked the end of the country's Hesei period, and the Japanese stayed out late to celebrate the end of the era and the start of a new one. One reveler took things a bit too far, however.

According to SoraNews24:

Partiers often meet up and mingle atop the Ebisubashi bridge, but it’s not unusual for said partiers, fueled by bravado, alcohol, or some combination of the two, to leap off the bridge and into the water. Usually this happens after victories by the local Hanshin Tigers pro baseball team, but with the Heisei period winding down, one young man decided it was time for one last leap from the ledge. Shouting, “Heisei, thank you!”, he ran forward, bounded over the railing, and plummeted…

...directly onto a boat:

This guy's Reiwa era is off to a rough start.





[Via Reddit]