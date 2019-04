​This video, which purportedly shows off the Huawei P30 Pro's 50x zoom capabilities, has been bouncing around the internet for a week or so. It's incredible — and has also attracted a fair bit of skepticism:

But even if this clip is faked, tests of the P30 Pro's zoom by Tom's Guide and MKBHD confirm just how good it is:









This technology packed into a smartphone is super cool and exciting — just please don't use it to spy on your neighbors.