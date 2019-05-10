Both The Original And Rebooted Thomas Magnum Would Totally Rock These Hawaiian-Print Kicks

Here’s a nice set-up: You live in the guesthouse on a sprawling, beachfront Hawaiian estate owned by a successful but never home novelist. You occasionally take on interesting cases as a private investigator and get to borrow a Ferrari as needed. While the life of Magnum P.I. may never be yours, his shoes can be. Or, at least shoes the mustachioed P.I. would absolutely wear (or the non-mustachioed P.I. if you prefer the current remake).

Made by the revived SeaVees sneaker company, the Magnum Legend sneakers are a CVO/circular vamp oxford shoe (the classic casual lace-up) featuring a bright Hawaiian print, an exclusive from Hoffman California Fabrics. The fabric is a durable poplin twill married to high white sidewalls and a yellow herringbone outsole. The interior is soft canvas, lined over a contoured and perforated foam foodbed that keeps your feet comfortable even if you happen to find yourself chasing a lead on a balmy Hawaiian afternoon.



[Buy a pair]





